BRUJERIA - American Headlining Tour Dates Announced

In conjunction with Live Nation and Nuclear Blast, Brujeria have announced US headlining tour dates in support of their recently released fourth full-length album, Pocho Aztlan.

Support will come from West Coast ska-core band Voodoo Glow Skulls and San Antonio-based punkers Pinata Protest. The complete routing is listed below; tickets go on-sale Friday April 28th at 10AM local time. Until then, watch the tour trailer:

Brujeria live, with Voodoo Glow Skulls and Pinata Protest:

October

20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

28 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

30 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room House Of Blues

31 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

November

2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom

5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

12 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Ayers Event Center

15 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

16 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

18 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater

Pocho Aztlan is the band's first release since Brujerizmo was released in 2000 via Roadrunner. It was recorded over the course of many years and at several studios around the globe. The end result was mixed by Russ Russell (Napalm Death, The Exploited).