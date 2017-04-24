BRUJERIA - American Headlining Tour Dates Announced
April 24, 2017, an hour ago
In conjunction with Live Nation and Nuclear Blast, Brujeria have announced US headlining tour dates in support of their recently released fourth full-length album, Pocho Aztlan.
Support will come from West Coast ska-core band Voodoo Glow Skulls and San Antonio-based punkers Pinata Protest. The complete routing is listed below; tickets go on-sale Friday April 28th at 10AM local time. Until then, watch the tour trailer:
Brujeria live, with Voodoo Glow Skulls and Pinata Protest:
October
20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
27 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
28 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
30 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room House Of Blues
31 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
November
2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
4 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom
5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
10 - Nashville, TN - Exit In
11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
12 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Ayers Event Center
15 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
16 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
18 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater
Pocho Aztlan is the band's first release since Brujerizmo was released in 2000 via Roadrunner. It was recorded over the course of many years and at several studios around the globe. The end result was mixed by Russ Russell (Napalm Death, The Exploited).