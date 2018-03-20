BRUJERIA Announces Canadian Headline Tour; DAYGLO ABORTIONS, INCITE To Support
March 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Extreme metallers Brujeria will embark on a tour of the Canada this June, supporting their most recent album, Pocho Aztlan. Joining them on stage every night on vocals is a very special new member; Orange Is The New Black star Jessica Pimentel.
Dates, which include Dayglo Abortions and Incite, are listed below.
June
6 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria
8 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
10 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
12 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
13 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks
14 - Timmins, ON - The Working Class
15 - North Bay, ON - Club 151
16 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
18 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's
19 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
20 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus