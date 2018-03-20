BRUJERIA Announces Canadian Headline Tour; DAYGLO ABORTIONS, INCITE To Support

Extreme metallers Brujeria will embark on a tour of the Canada this June, supporting their most recent album, Pocho Aztlan. Joining them on stage every night on vocals is a very special new member; Orange Is The New Black star Jessica Pimentel.

Dates, which include Dayglo Abortions and Incite, are listed below.

June

6 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

8 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

10 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

12 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

13 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

14 - Timmins, ON - The Working Class

15 - North Bay, ON - Club 151

16 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

18 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's

19 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

20 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus