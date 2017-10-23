BRUJERIA Live In Sacramento, California; Video Of Full Set Streaming

Extreme metallers, Brujeria, performed on October 22nd at Blue Lamp in Sacramento, CA. Capital Chaos TV has uploaded video footage of the band’s full set. Watch below:

Upcoming Brujeria dates with Powerflo (feat. members of Cypress Hill, Fear Factory, Biohazard and Downset) and San Antonio-based punkers Piñata Protest, are listed below.

Tour dates:

October

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

28 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

30 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room House of Blues

31 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

November

2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom

5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

12 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Ayers Event Center

15 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

16 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater