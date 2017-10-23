BRUJERIA Live In Sacramento, California; Video Of Full Set Streaming

October 23, 2017, 8 minutes ago

news heavy metal brujeria

BRUJERIA Live In Sacramento, California; Video Of Full Set Streaming

Extreme metallers, Brujeria, performed on October 22nd at Blue Lamp in Sacramento, CA. Capital Chaos TV has uploaded video footage of the band’s full set. Watch below:

Upcoming Brujeria dates with Powerflo (feat. members of Cypress Hill, Fear Factory, Biohazard and Downset) and San Antonio-based punkers Piñata Protest, are listed below.

Tour dates:

October
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
27 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
28 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
30 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room House of Blues
31 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

November
2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
4 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom
5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
10 - Nashville, TN - Exit In
11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
12 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Ayers Event Center
15 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
16 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater

Featured Audio

GRANNY 4 BARREL - "Freak Flag"

GRANNY 4 BARREL - "Freak Flag"

Featured Video

POWER QUEST - "Lords Of Tomorrow"

POWER QUEST - "Lords Of Tomorrow"

Latest Reviews