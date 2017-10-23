BRUJERIA Live In Sacramento, California; Video Of Full Set Streaming
October 23, 2017, 8 minutes ago
Extreme metallers, Brujeria, performed on October 22nd at Blue Lamp in Sacramento, CA. Capital Chaos TV has uploaded video footage of the band’s full set. Watch below:
Upcoming Brujeria dates with Powerflo (feat. members of Cypress Hill, Fear Factory, Biohazard and Downset) and San Antonio-based punkers Piñata Protest, are listed below.
Tour dates:
October
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
27 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
28 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
30 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room House of Blues
31 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
November
2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
4 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom
5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
10 - Nashville, TN - Exit In
11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
12 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Ayers Event Center
15 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
16 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater