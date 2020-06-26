BRUJERIA Release "COVID-666" Digital Single; Music Video Streaming

Extreme metallers, Brujeria, have released their new "COVID-666" digital single via Nuclear Blast Records. In celebration, the band offer fans the release of the quarantine themed music video for their title track, which was directed by Juan Brujo. Watch below.

The band comments: "The Coronavirus is the Devil’s plague sent to purge humanity of all kinds! Leaving survivors to suffer with no jobs, no money and forces a social media lifestyle on the entire world! On the bright side of it all... now I can go out shopping without scaring everyone to death! Jajajaja."

Download and stream the "COVID-666" digital single here.

The production and mixing for the single, including the artwork was handled by Juan Brujo.

Tracklisting:

"COVID-666"

"Cocaina"