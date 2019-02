Extreme metallers, Brujeria, have released a brand new single as a follow-up to their infamous "Viva Presidente Trump!" 7-inch. Check out the title track for their "Amaricon Czar" 7" below. Pick up your copy on limited color vinyl today here.

Amaricon Czar 7" tracklisting:

"Amaricon Czar"

"Lord Nazi Ruso"

(Photo - MF!)