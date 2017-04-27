BRUTALITY Sign Two Album Deal With Mighty Music

Mighty Music welcome one of the most important death metal bands of all time to the label, Florida’s Brutality. The Brutality comeback album, Sea Of Ignorance, will be re-released in Europe on May 26th on LP, CD and digital and a new studio album is planned for release next year.

Above: bassist Jeff Acres and vocalist Scott Reigel signing the Mighty Music contract

One of the most important US death metal bands alongside Deicide and Morbid Angel, Brutality from Tampa, Florida has been devastating the underground since 1986.

In 1988 they released their first demo, Brutality, which gained them recognition in the underground fanzines. Their second demo, Dimension Demented, was recorded in 1990 releasing a 7-inch EP on Gore Records called "Hell On Earth". 1991 saw the release of Metamorphosis, a cassette EP that received worldwide distribution on Wild Rags Records.

After necessary lineup changes in 1992, the band propelled forward and into the studio to record a new demo. The band utilized this demo to shop for a record deal and found interest from many different labels. They signed with Nuclear Blast Records and released a 2-song, 7-inch EP called Sadistic.

Brutality's first album, Screams Of Anguish was released in 1993. They toured with Hypocrisy in Europe and crushed venues with their dark metal riffs. The band’s second album, When The Sky Turns Black, was released in 1994. The release of When The Sky Turns Black spawned a European wide venture where they toured with Bolt Thrower and Cemetery.

With continued efforts to improve their sound and direction, additional lineup changes were made in 1995 and they started writing their third album, In Mourning. This, their third and most recent album was released in 1996.

After years of success Brutality's band members decided to disband, to pursue personal gain with family and their careers. All three of Brutality albums were re-mastered and released in 2008 on Metal Mind Productions with unreleased bonus tracks.

In mid-2012 Brutality reformed and released the EP Ruins Of Humanity on CD in the US and on 7" EP vinyl in Europe through Mighty Music.

The comeback album, Sea Of Ignorance, was released in the States and South America through the band's own label in 2016. Now the album is finally getting a proper release through Mighty Music in Europe on CD, LP and digital.

Lineup:

Scott Reigel - Vocals

Jeff Acres - Bass and Vocals

Jay Fernandez - Lead Guitar

Ruston Grosse - Drums