BRYAN BELLER Debuts Music Video For "Volunteer State" Song Featuring JOE SATRIANI

Bryan Beller, who is known for his work with The Aristocrats, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and James LaBrie, is gearing up for the release of a new solo album, Scenes From The Flood. A new video for the album track "Volunteer State", featuring Satriani, can be found below.

The album is described as, "An epic-scale modern progressive double concept album featuring an all-star cast of 26 musicians that asks: When the storm comes for us, the one after which things will never be the same, what do we keep, and what do we let go?"

Guest musicians include Guthrie Govan, John Petrucci, Joe Satriani, Mike Dawes, Mike Keneally, Gene Hoglan and Joe Travers.

Says Beller: "The Wall was the very first album I ever owned. It was a gift from my grandparents for my ninth birthday. I completely absorbed the story, the visuals, the long form double-vinyl structure, and the repeating themes that defined it as a concept album. Ever since, my favorite albums always felt like they were telling a story. So, when I realized I had that much music in my head, and something to say along with it, I got over my initial fear of tackling something so conceptually audacious, and finally just said, yeah, I’m actually doing this.”

Scenes From The Flood will be released September 13 and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Scouring Of Three & Seventeen"

"Volunteer State"

"Everything And Nothing"

"A Quickening"

"Steiner In Ellipses"

"Always Worth It"

"Lookout Mountain"

"The Storm"

"The Flood"

"Bunkistan"

"As Advertised"

"Army Of The Black Rectangles"

"The Outer Boundary"

"Angles & Exits"

"The Inner Boundary"

"World Class"

"Sweet Water"

"Let Go Of Everything"

"Volunteer State" video:

"The Storm" video: