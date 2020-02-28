BUCKCHERRY - Acoustic Sessions Vol. 1 Available Now

"We've created for our fans, a new series called Acoustic Sessions, featuring stripped-down versions of songs from our catalog going back to the beginning," says Buckcherry.

"Tracks will be periodically released, but tonight we release the first two that will be available on all streaming and download services. 'Sorry' and 'Carousel' introduce the series and are available at this link. Check it out!"

In live news, catch Buckcherry at the following shows:

March

6 - Gator Mike's Family Fun Park - Cape Coral, FL

7 - Club Vixens - Davis, FL

8 - Main Street Station Historic Garage Bar - Daytona Beach, FL

20 - The Rose - Pasadena, CA

21 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA

22 - The Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

24 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

25 - The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

27 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

28 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

April

24 - The Gaslight Social - Casper, WY

28 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

30 - Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, AB

May

1 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

2 - Century Casino - Edmonton, AB

4 - Bo's Bar & Grill - Red Deer, AB

5 - Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, SK

7 - Canalta Centre - Medicine Hat, AB

8 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

9 - Royal River Casino & Hotel - Flandreau, SD

12 - NV Music Hall - Thunder Bay, ON

13 - SOO Blaster - Sault Ste. Marie, ON

15 - The Grand - Sudbury, ON

16 - London Music Hall - London, ON

17 - Barrymores Music Hall - Ottawa, ON

20 - Tide & Boar - Moncton, NB

22 - Wally's Pub - Hampton, NH

23 - Fox Tower At Foxwoods - Ledyard, CT

24 - Aura - Portland, ME

The video for the original version of "Sorry", from the album 15 (released in 2005), can be been seen below.