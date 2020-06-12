BUCKCHERRY – Acoustic Sessions Vol 2 Now Available

California hard rockers Buckcherry has released Acoustic Sessions Vol. 2.

The band states: “Due to the strong response to our acoustic tracks release in February, we continue the Acoustic Sessions series today with Volume 2. The two tracks, ‘For The Movies’ and ‘Check Your Head’ come from the very first Buckcherry record released in 1999. It's available on all streaming and download platforms. We hope you enjoy them and we are still hoping to see you at shows in 2020.”

"So as not to disappoint our fans that have bought tickets for our scheduled April / May tour, we have moved quickly to rebook the entire tour for October / November," states a recent message from Buckcherry.

"All tickets and VIPs will be honored at these shows. We are also looking to add another four shows to this schedule, and we will announce them when they are confirmed. In addition, the show at Wally's in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire that was scheduled for May 22 will now happen on September 17th. We hope that all Buckcherry fans are doing well during these trying times and we look forward to seeing you all once we get past this."

Catch Buckcherry live in concert:

September

17 - Wally's Pub - Hampton, NH

October

9 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

10 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA

11 - Saint Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

13 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

14 - The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

16 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

17 - Oxnard Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

18 - The Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

22 - Royal - Salt Lake City, UT

23 - The Gaslight Social - Casper, WY

24 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

26 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

27 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

29 - Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, AB

30 - Century Casino - Edmonton, AB

31 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

November

2 - Bo's Bar & Grill - Red Deer, AB

3 - Coors Event & Conference Center - Boulder, CO

4 - Canalta Centre - Medicine Hat, AB

6 - Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, SK

7 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

10 - NV Music Hall - Thunder Bay, ON

11 - SOO Blaster - Sault Ste. Marie, ON

13 - The Grand - Sudbury, ON

14 - Music Hall - London, ON

15 - Barrymores Music Hall - Ottawa, ON

17 - The Marquee Ballroom - Halifax, NS

18 - Tide & Boar - Moncton, NB

21 - Aura - Portland, ME