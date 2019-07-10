BUCKCHERRY Announce Leg 3 Of North American Warpaint Tour

Buckcherry have announced the final 16 shows of the North American portion of their 2019 Warpaint Tour. The tour, which started on March 5, will total 118 North American cities once it concludes on September 26.

Following the US shows, Buckcherry will perform shows in Australia, Japan, and the UK. Supporting Buckcherry on the final eight shows of the US tour will be Blacktop Mojo, who will be touring in support of their third album, Under The Sun.

Leg 3 dates:

August

29 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

30 - River Neck Acres - Florence, SC

31- American Rebel Mud Park - Waynesboro, TN

September

6 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

7 - Menominee Nation Arena - Oshkosh, WI

13 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

14 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

September (with Blacktop Mojo)

16 - The Corral @ Kansas Crossing Casino - Pittsburgh, KS

17 - Empire Control Room- Austin, TX

18 - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center - El Paso, TX

20 - Heritage Hall - Ardmore, OK

21 - Temple Live - Fort Smith, AR

22 - Wildcatter Saloon - Katy, TX

24 - Margaretville Paradise Theater - Bossier City, LA

25 - Brewsky's - Hattiesburg, MS *

26 - House of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

* without Blacktop Mojo

Buckcherry recently premiered the latest video from their Warpaint album. The track, "Right Now", is the second official single from the album, following the debut single, "Bent".

The MMA-themed video was filmed at the Affliction Training Center in Seal Beach, California and was directed by Billy Jayne. The video follows various fighters throughout their training regimen and sparring sessions as they attempt to achieve notoriety in the highly competitive MMA universe.

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.