BUCKCHERRY Confirm Lineup Shakeup

While Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. have just launched their new project, Josh Todd & The Conflict, there’s been a shakeup in the Buckcherry lineup, with guitarist Keith Nelson and drummer Xavier Muriel both parting ways with the band.

Stevie D. has posted the following update: “To our amazing and loyal Buckcherry fans!

“As most of you may already know, Josh and I have just completed the debut album from our other band, Josh Todd & The Conflict, which is set to drop in September. We look forward to seeing all of you on the road very soon - keep your eyes peeled for upcoming dates, we'll be adding them shortly.

“And, as most of you may already also know, Buckcherry has recently gone through some big changes. As we wish the very best for Keith and Xavier in all of their future endeavours, we want you to be the first to know that we'll be showing up in a huge way for all the BC dates this summer with the help of a couple of our dearest friends, Kevin Roentgen and Sean Winchester.

“Josh, Kelly and I can't even begin to thank you ALL enough for your continued love and support. Our fans are the very best, and we are humbled and forever grateful.”

Meanwhile, Xavier Muriel posted the following message via his Twitter account:

A Heartfelt Thank You to all the fans of the last 11 years.. couldn't have done it without you!!!! What a ride.... Until next time. X. — Xavier Muriel (@XavierMuriel) May 14, 2017



As previously reported, Josh Todd & The Conflict have signed a worldwide deal with Century Media Records and look to release their debut offering, Year Of The Tiger, in early fall.

In the meantime, they will kick-off this brand new partnership headlining the label’s sponsored stage at KISW’s Pain In The Grass Festival on June 24th, alongside such acts as Fozzy, Like A Storm and many others.

Todd states: "It was time for me to make a record, it has been two years since I put out new music and that’s a long time for me. I am a student of the game and this was an opportunity to not just make a traditional sounding rock record like I have been doing in the past. The Conflict stuff is heavy, melodic and honest, with a lot of risk taking and these are the records that bring out the best in me.

"Stevie D and I wrote all the songs and it was a long time coming. He also co-produced the record with Erik Kretz (from STP) and we had a lot of fun doing it. After working with Stevie beating a lot of songs into shape we started understanding our songwriting language. Stevie is a well-rounded musician and we are in the ZONE on this one. Both of us are in the same boat in every aspect of our lives and have been friends since I was 19. This record is a divine intervention with a lot more to come.

"The record is called Year of the Tiger and we are coming to every nook and cranny of the world to pulverize and mesmerize, put it on turn it up and go kick some ass! These guys are great people and amazing players and it comes off live in a BIG way. You don’t want to miss it.”

Josh Todd & The Conflict lineup:

Josh Todd - Vocals

Stevie D - Guitars/Back-Up Vocals

Sean Winchester - Drums

Greg Cash - Bass