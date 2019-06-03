BUCKCHERRY Debut "Right Now" Music Video

Buckcherry have premiered the latest video from their album, Warpaint. The track, "Right Now", is the second official single from the album, following the debut single, "Bent".

The MMA-themed video was filmed at the Affliction Training Center in Seal Beach, California and was directed by Billy Jayne. The video follows various fighters throughout their training regimen and sparring sessions as they attempt to achieve notoriety in the highly competitive MMA universe.

Buckcherry remains on tour throughout 2019 covering North America, Australia, Japan, and the UK. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.