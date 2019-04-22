BUCKCHERRY Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of hard rock band Buckcherry, currently supporting their newest album, Warpaint.

Buckcherry recently announced the dates for leg two of their North American tour, beginning May 18 in Waco, TX and running through August 15 in Kansas City.

On top of touring all major markets in the US, the band will visit ten Eastern Canadian cities on this run. Joyous Wolf, who supported Buckcherry on leg one, will continue to support the band on most of the leg two dates in support of their debut release on Roadrunner Records. Buckcherry will also open for Aerosmith in Shakopee, MN and be direct support for Nickelback for two shows in Ravinia, IL.

Dates for leg two are below. VIP packages are available at Buckcherryvip.com.

May

18 - Waco, TX - The Backyard Bar

19 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub

21 - Lubbock,TX - Jake's Backroom

22 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

24 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma *

25 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

26 - Blackshear, GA - Moccasin Creek Off Road Park *

27 - Cape Coral, FL - Dixie Roadhouse

29 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

31 - Columbia, MO - Rose Park

June

1 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Riverfront *

2 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

4 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

5 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory

7 - Garberville, CA - Richardson Grove Compound *

8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

9 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

20 - Eau Claire, WI - The Metro

21 - Clear Lake, IA - The Surf Ballroom

22 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

23 - Battle Creek, MI -The Music Factory

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

26 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

28 - Drakesboro, KY - Gregory Lake ATV Park *

29 - Champaign, IL - The City Center

30 - Lafayette, IN - Lafayette Theatre

July

2 - Rochester, NY - Platform 21

3 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

5 - Point Pleasant, WV - Peck Fest *

6 - Barrie, ON - Mavrick's Music Hall

7 - Oshawa, ON - The Musical Hall Concert Theater

9 - Kingston, ON - Ale House

10 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts and Events

12 - Taylorville, IL - Black Swan Mud Park *

13 - Mansfield, OH - Mansfield Reformatory - INKcarceration *

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage *

19 - Shakopee, MN - Canterbury Park^

20 - Poland, NY - Maximum Power Park *

2 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

23 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment Center

24 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live *

26 - Salisbury, MD - Wicomico Youth and Civic Center *

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts *

28 - Bangor, ME - Darling Waterfront Pavilion *

30 - Binghamton, NY - Touch of Texas

31 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall

August

2 - Leamington, ON - Seacliff Park

3 - Sault Sainte Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

4 - TBA

6 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

7 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

9 - Neptune, NJ - Headliners

10 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den - Mohegan Sun Casino

11 - Clifton Park, NY -Upstate Concert Hall

13 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival #

14 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival #

15 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

29 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City *

30 - Florence, SC - River Neck Acres*

31 - Waynesboro, TN - American Rebel Mud Park *



*Joyous Wolf do not appear

# Opening for Nickelback

^ Opening for Aerosmith

The 12-song Warpaint album, featuring 11 new Buckcherry songs along with their cover of the Nine Inch Nails track "Head Like A Hole", was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose last collaboration with the band was the platinum certified album, 15. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Warpaint"

"The Alarm"

"Bent"

"Radio Song"

"Closer"

"Back Down"

"The Vacuum"

"No Regrets"

"The Hunger"

"The Devil's In The Details"

"Right Now"

"Head Like A Hole"

“Bent” video:

"Bent" lyric video:

"Warpaint" lyric video:

"Head Like A Hole" video:

More North American dates:

April

22 - St. Louis, IL - Pops

23 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

24 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

26 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

28 - Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Studio

May

1 - Denver, CO - Harry's Hideaway

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club