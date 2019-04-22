BUCKCHERRY Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
April 22, 2019, an hour ago
This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of hard rock band Buckcherry, currently supporting their newest album, Warpaint.
Buckcherry recently announced the dates for leg two of their North American tour, beginning May 18 in Waco, TX and running through August 15 in Kansas City.
On top of touring all major markets in the US, the band will visit ten Eastern Canadian cities on this run. Joyous Wolf, who supported Buckcherry on leg one, will continue to support the band on most of the leg two dates in support of their debut release on Roadrunner Records. Buckcherry will also open for Aerosmith in Shakopee, MN and be direct support for Nickelback for two shows in Ravinia, IL.
Dates for leg two are below. VIP packages are available at Buckcherryvip.com.
May
18 - Waco, TX - The Backyard Bar
19 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub
21 - Lubbock,TX - Jake's Backroom
22 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
24 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma *
25 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
26 - Blackshear, GA - Moccasin Creek Off Road Park *
27 - Cape Coral, FL - Dixie Roadhouse
29 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
31 - Columbia, MO - Rose Park
June
1 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Riverfront *
2 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
4 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
5 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory
7 - Garberville, CA - Richardson Grove Compound *
8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
9 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House
18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
20 - Eau Claire, WI - The Metro
21 - Clear Lake, IA - The Surf Ballroom
22 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater
23 - Battle Creek, MI -The Music Factory
25 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
26 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
28 - Drakesboro, KY - Gregory Lake ATV Park *
29 - Champaign, IL - The City Center
30 - Lafayette, IN - Lafayette Theatre
July
2 - Rochester, NY - Platform 21
3 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre
5 - Point Pleasant, WV - Peck Fest *
6 - Barrie, ON - Mavrick's Music Hall
7 - Oshawa, ON - The Musical Hall Concert Theater
9 - Kingston, ON - Ale House
10 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts and Events
12 - Taylorville, IL - Black Swan Mud Park *
13 - Mansfield, OH - Mansfield Reformatory - INKcarceration *
17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage *
19 - Shakopee, MN - Canterbury Park^
20 - Poland, NY - Maximum Power Park *
2 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon
23 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment Center
24 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live *
26 - Salisbury, MD - Wicomico Youth and Civic Center *
27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts *
28 - Bangor, ME - Darling Waterfront Pavilion *
30 - Binghamton, NY - Touch of Texas
31 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall
August
2 - Leamington, ON - Seacliff Park
3 - Sault Sainte Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino
4 - TBA
6 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
7 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue
9 - Neptune, NJ - Headliners
10 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den - Mohegan Sun Casino
11 - Clifton Park, NY -Upstate Concert Hall
13 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival #
14 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival #
15 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
29 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City *
30 - Florence, SC - River Neck Acres*
31 - Waynesboro, TN - American Rebel Mud Park *
*Joyous Wolf do not appear
# Opening for Nickelback
^ Opening for Aerosmith
The 12-song Warpaint album, featuring 11 new Buckcherry songs along with their cover of the Nine Inch Nails track "Head Like A Hole", was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose last collaboration with the band was the platinum certified album, 15. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Warpaint"
"The Alarm"
"Bent"
"Radio Song"
"Closer"
"Back Down"
"The Vacuum"
"No Regrets"
"The Hunger"
"The Devil's In The Details"
"Right Now"
"Head Like A Hole"
“Bent” video:
"Bent" lyric video:
"Warpaint" lyric video:
"Head Like A Hole" video:
More North American dates:
April
22 - St. Louis, IL - Pops
23 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
24 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
26 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
28 - Colony, TX - Lava Cantina
30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Studio
May
1 - Denver, CO - Harry's Hideaway
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar
4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
5 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club