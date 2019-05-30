BUCKCHERRY Frontman JOSH TODD Featured In New "First Concert Ever" Episode; Video
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, First Concert Ever, Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd chats about the first concerts he ever went to. Watch below:
In continuation of the international touring portion of their 2019 Warpaint tour, Buckcherry recently announced new dates in Australia and Japan.
The Australian portion runs from October 8 - 13 and includes shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Support for all shows will be provided by Hardcore Superstar and Bad Moon Born.
The Japanese shows will be in Tokyo and Osaka on October 15 and 16, and features support by Jared James Nichols.
VIP meet and greets for the Australian shows only can be purchased at Buckcherryvip.com. The Pacific dates precede the previously announced November UK shows and follow the summer North American tour.
Dates for the Australia/Japan dates are below.
October
8 - Perth, Australia - Rosemount Hotel
9 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
11 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
12 - Brisbane, Australia - Zoo
13 - Sydney, Australia - Metro
October
15 - Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room
16 - Osaka, Japan - Umed Trad
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)