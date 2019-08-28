BUCKCHERRY Premier Music Video For New Single "Radio Song"

Buckcherry have premiered the video for their new single, "Radio Song". This is the fourth video in support of their album, Warpaint, following videos for the tracks "Head Like A Hole", "Bent", and "Right Now".

The video was filmed at the band's show on August 17 in Las Vegas as the Fremont Street Experience. Additional filming was done at Jamies Pix. The video was directed by Kurtis "KasterTroy" Imel.

Buckcherry remains on tour throughout the remainder of 2019 with dates in the US, Australia, Japan, the UK, and Mexico. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.