BUCKCHERRY Release Cover Of NINE INCH NAILS Classic "Head Like A Hole"; Audio

Buckcherry are back with their newest music in over three years with the cover of Nine Inch Nails track, "Head Like A Hole". Listen to the track below and checkout an article Billboard did with Josh Todd about today's single announcement here.

"Head Like A Hole" is off of Buckcherry's forthcoming seventh full length album, Warpaint, out spring 2019 via Century Media/RED Music. The track is available on all streaming devices here.

Buckcherry will be bringing their live show to California for a handful of headline dates this January before heading overseas for their month long February European tour. Expect a jam-packed year full of touring in support of their forthcoming album.