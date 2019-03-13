BUCKCHERRY Releases Warpaint Album Track-By-Track Video
March 13, 2019, 35 minutes ago
Buckcherry have released a track-by-track video for their new full-length album, Warpaint. Watch below.
The 12-song album, featuring 11 new Buckcherry songs along with their cover of the Nine Inch Nails track "Head Like A Hole", was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose last collaboration with the band was the platinum certified album, 15. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Warpaint"
"The Alarm"
"Bent"
"Radio Song"
"Closer"
"Back Down"
"The Vacuum"
"No Regrets"
"The Hunger"
"The Devil's In The Details"
"Right Now"
"Head Like A Hole"
Track-by-track video:
“Bent” video:
"Warpaint" lyric video:
"Bent" lyric video:
"Head Like A Hole" video:
North American dates:
March
13 - Winnipeg, MN - Burton Cummings Theater
15 - La Crosse, WI - Brickhouse
16 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
17 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
20 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodies
22 - Palatine, IL - Dirty Nellies
23 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
26 - Foxboro, MA - Toby Keith's
28 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak
29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
31 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
April
2 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse
4 - Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week - Westworld of Scottsdale
7 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel
9 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
11 - Greenville, SC - Firmament
12 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe
13 - Tampa, FL - Fergs Live
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Surfer Bar
16 - Pensacola. FL - Vinyl
17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
19 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
20 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
22 - St. Louis, IL - Pops
23 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
24 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
26 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
28 - Colony, TX - Lava Cantina
30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Studio
May
1 - Denver, CO - Harry's Hideaway
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar
4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
5 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)