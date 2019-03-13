BUCKCHERRY Releases Warpaint Album Track-By-Track Video

Buckcherry have released a track-by-track video for their new full-length album, Warpaint. Watch below.

The 12-song album, featuring 11 new Buckcherry songs along with their cover of the Nine Inch Nails track "Head Like A Hole", was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose last collaboration with the band was the platinum certified album, 15. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Warpaint"

"The Alarm"

"Bent"

"Radio Song"

"Closer"

"Back Down"

"The Vacuum"

"No Regrets"

"The Hunger"

"The Devil's In The Details"

"Right Now"

"Head Like A Hole"

Track-by-track video:

“Bent” video:

"Warpaint" lyric video:

"Bent" lyric video:

"Head Like A Hole" video:

North American dates:

March

13 - Winnipeg, MN - Burton Cummings Theater

15 - La Crosse, WI - Brickhouse

16 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

17 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

20 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodies

22 - Palatine, IL - Dirty Nellies

23 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

26 - Foxboro, MA - Toby Keith's

28 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

31 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

April

2 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse

4 - Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week - Westworld of Scottsdale

7 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

11 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

12 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe

13 - Tampa, FL - Fergs Live

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Surfer Bar

16 - Pensacola. FL - Vinyl

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

19 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

20 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

22 - St. Louis, IL - Pops

23 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

24 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

26 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

28 - Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Studio

May

1 - Denver, CO - Harry's Hideaway

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)