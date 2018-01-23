BUCKCHERRY Singer’s JOSH TODD & THE CONFLICT Premier "Story Of My Life" Music Video
Following their debut US tour in October/November, Josh Todd & The Conflict kick off 2018 with the premiere of the video for the track "Story of My Life", from their album Year Of The Tiger. The video was shot in Los Angeles by director Billy Jayne.
The song is available via Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes. Year Of The Tiger was released in September on Century Media Records. 2018 tour plans will be announced soon.