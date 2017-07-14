BUCKCHERRY Singer’s JOSH TODD & THE CONFLICT Release “F@#ked Up” Music Video

Josh Todd & The Conflict have released a new music video for “Fucked Up”, which comes off their debut album, Year Of The Tiger, out September 15th via Century Media Records.

The clip, directed by the renowned Chris Cuffaro (Pearl Jam, George Michael), is the second of three videos shot as a mini-concert this past May in the band’s hometown of Los Angeles. See below to check out the new video and access the pre-order links for the new album. The band will be touring world-wide throughout 2017/2018.

Todd states: “Literally everything in my life was in disarray when I set down to write lyrics to this song. There were so many fucked up individuals I was having to deal with. All the circumstances were pushing me to get to another level. I love “Fucked Up” because it's aggressive, honest and feels like it's coming off the rails at points. My favorite part is the bass vocal breakdown, as Greg has such a wicked tone and he is grinding it in there. It’s easily one of my favorite tracks on the new album."

Year Of The Tiger was co-produced by guitarist Stevie Dacanay (Buckcherry) and Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz. The aforementioned new disc is also now available for pre-order (see below) and anyone pre-ordering Year Of The Tiger will also automatically receive an instant-grat track of the title song.

Year Of The Tiger (pre-order links):

- Amazon

- Apple Music

- iTunes

- Google Play

Josh Todd & The Conflict lineup:

Josh Todd - Vocals

Stevie D - Guitars/Back-Up Vocals

Sean Winchester - Drums

Greg Cash - Bass