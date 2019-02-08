BUCKCHERRY Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Warpaint Album

Buckcherry are streaming the title track of their new studio record, Warpaint, out on March 8th. Listen below.

The 12-song album, featuring 11 new Buckcherry songs along with their cover of the Nine Inch Nails track "Head Like A Hole", was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose last collaboration with the band was the platinum certified album, 15.

The album artwork, by Aaron Marsh, can be seen below:

Tracklisting:

"Warpaint"

"The Alarm"

"Bent"

"Radio Song"

"Closer"

"Back Down"

"The Vacuum"

"No Regrets"

"The Hunger"

"The Devil's In The Details"

"Right Now"

"Head Like A Hole"

"Warpaint":

"Bent" lyric video:

"Head Like A Hole" video:

Buckcherry have announced leg one of their Warpaint North American tour. The trek begins in Sacramento on March 6th to coincide with the release of their new full-length.

Leg one will cover markets in the US, as well as Western Canada. Support on leg one will be provided by Roadrunner Records' artist, Joyous Wolf. Leg two will run from the end of May through September. VIP experiences will be available for all shows and can be purchased at Buckcherryvip.com.

"After spending all fall recording our new album Warpaint, we are excited to play these new songs along with all of the Buckcherry favorites on the road throughout all of 2019," states Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd.

North American dates:

March

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

8 - Vancouver BC - Hard Rock Casino

10 - Edmonton ALB - Century Casino

11 - Calgary ALB - Palace Theatre

13 - Winnipeg, MN - Burton Cummings Theater

15 - La Crosse, WI - Brickhouse

16 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

17 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

20 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodies

22 - Palatine, IL - Dirty Nellies

23 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

26 - Foxboro, MA - Toby Keith's

28 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

31 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

April

2 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse

4 - Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week - Westworld of Scottsdale

7 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

11 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

12 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe

13 - Tampa, FL - Fergs Live

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Surfer Bar

16 - Pensacola. FL - Vinyl

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

19 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

20 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

22 - St. Louis, IL - Pops

23 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

24 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

26 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

28 - Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Studio

May

1 - Denver, CO - Harry's Hideaway

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)