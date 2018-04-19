BUCKCHERRY To Headline Gen-X Tour With P.O.D., LIT, ALIEN ANT FARM

Generation X is known as being the generation of slackers, cynical and disaffected, but they’re also the MTV Generation, and they demand excellence in their music. As the traditional industry has deconstructed, fame increasingly narrowed to a small minority of bands, this generation of fans have continued to support and eagerly anticipate the raw, unfiltered experience of their rock Gods. Now, as a new rock music culture emerges, one defined by fans and artists rather than labels and MTV, Gen-X Summer with Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm is set to remind us that rock never died.

“You’re gonna get your money's worth on this one, the Gen-X Summer tour is gonna be one to remember for sure. I love these bands. We all came out around the same time exploding onto the scene with great summertime hits and an awesome live show. Get your tickets now at genxsummer.com and let's get wild and loose!" - Josh Todd (Buckcherry)

Check out the official tour trailer video, concert dates are listed below:

Tour Dates:

June

28 - Summerfest - Harley Davidson - Milwaukee, WI

29 - Corbin Arena - Corbin, KY

30 - Stars And Stripes Festival - FREE SHOW - Novi, MI

July

3 - Miramar Amphitheater - Miramar, FL

5 - The Stage on the Bay - Savannah. GA ^

6 - The Beaver Bar - Murrels Inlet, SC

7 - Pier Six Pavillion - Baltimore, MD

26 - The Amphitheater at Bald Hill - Farmingville, NY

27 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

28 - Cure Insurance Arena - Trenton, NJ

30 - Exhibition Hall - Watertown, NY

31 - Maverick's Music Hall - Barrie, ON

August

3 - Bluestem Center for the Arts - Moorehead, MN

6 - Iron Horse Saloon - FREE SHOW - Sturgis, SD

9 - Choctaw Casino & Resort - FREE SHOW - Pocola, OK

10 - Golden Nugget Casino - H20 - Lake Charles, LA

11 - Griffin Music Hall - El Dorado, AR

12 - Summers at the River - Nixa, MO

14 - Stampede - Aurora, CO

17 - The Northwoods Rock Rally - Glen Fora, WI

19 - Providence Medical Center - Bonner Springs, KS

21 - Concrete Street Pavilion - Corpus Christi, TX

22 - HEB Center - Cedar Park, TX

24 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music - Irving, TX

25 - Speaking Rock Entertainment - FREE SHOW - El Paso, TX

26 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland - Sugar Land, TX

28 - Abilene Civic Center - Abilene, TX

30 - Tyson Events Center - Sioux City, IA

31 - DuQuoin State Fair - DuQuoin, IL

September

1 - Naperville Last Fling - Naperville, IL

3 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO *

6 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

7 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

^ No P.O.D.

* Pointfest Radio Show with Offspring, 311, and more

