BUCKCHERRY To Release Warpaint Album In March; Music Video For NINE INCH NAILS Cover "Head Like A Hole" Streaming
November 28, 2018, 19 minutes ago
Buckcherry will release their new studio album, Warpaint, on March 8th. The 12-song album, featuring 11 new Buckcherry songs along with their cover of the Nine Inch Nails track "Head Like A Hole", was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose last collaboration with the band was the platinum certified album, 15. Pre-orders for Warpaint will begin on January 11th. The album artwork, by Aaron Marsh, can be seen below:
Singer Josh Todd comments, "Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the song writing for Warpaint, we took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I'm very proud of it."
Today, Buckcherry has premiered the video for "Head like a Hole". The video was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Jeremy Saffer. Check it out below:
The band plans extensive worldwide touring throughout 2019 commencing with four Southern California shows in January followed by a month long UK/Europe tour in February. The first leg of the North American tour will begin in March.
Tour dates:
January
16 - San Jan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House Concert Hall
17 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon
18 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
February
5 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz
6 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy
8 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Shepard's Bush Empire
9 - Kingston Upon Hull, United Kingdom - Asylum
10 - Midlands, United Kingdom - O2 Institute
12 - Tyne And Wear, United Kingdtom - O2 Academy Newcastle
13 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Galvanizers
15 - Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom - Rock City
16 - Oxfordshire, United Kingdom - Q2 Academy Oxford
17 - Norwich, United Kingdom - The LCR
19 - Bo, Germany - Zehe Bochum
20 - Berlin, Germany - Markthalle Berlin
22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
23 - Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet
24 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage Saarbruken