BUCKCHERRY To Release Warpaint Album In March; Music Video For NINE INCH NAILS Cover "Head Like A Hole" Streaming

Buckcherry will release their new studio album, Warpaint, on March 8th. The 12-song album, featuring 11 new Buckcherry songs along with their cover of the Nine Inch Nails track "Head Like A Hole", was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose last collaboration with the band was the platinum certified album, 15. Pre-orders for Warpaint will begin on January 11th. The album artwork, by Aaron Marsh, can be seen below:

Singer Josh Todd comments, "Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the song writing for Warpaint, we took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I'm very proud of it."

Today, Buckcherry has premiered the video for "Head like a Hole". The video was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Jeremy Saffer. Check it out below:

The band plans extensive worldwide touring throughout 2019 commencing with four Southern California shows in January followed by a month long UK/Europe tour in February. The first leg of the North American tour will begin in March.

Tour dates:

January

16 - San Jan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House Concert Hall

17 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon

18 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

February

5 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz

6 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy

8 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Shepard's Bush Empire

9 - Kingston Upon Hull, United Kingdom - Asylum

10 - Midlands, United Kingdom - O2 Institute

12 - Tyne And Wear, United Kingdtom - O2 Academy Newcastle

13 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Galvanizers

15 - Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom - Rock City

16 - Oxfordshire, United Kingdom - Q2 Academy Oxford

17 - Norwich, United Kingdom - The LCR

19 - Bo, Germany - Zehe Bochum

20 - Berlin, Germany - Markthalle Berlin

22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

23 - Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet

24 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage Saarbruken