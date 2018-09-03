BUCKCHERRY To Work With 15 Producer Mike Plotnikoff On New Album

Earlier today, September 3rd, Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D were interviewed on radio station 105.7 The Point at the Wayback Pointfest in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The pair discussed plans for their upcoming, as yet untitled studio album - due out early next year - with Stevie revealing that, "Right around the 15th (of September), as soon as we're done with this (tour), we go in the studio with Mike Plotnikoff, who did our 15 album, and we'll get cracking on that, chipping away at that."

15 was released in 2005 and featured the smash hit "Crazy Bitch". It's since been certified Platinum in both Canada and The United States. Plotnikoff has also worked with Apocalyptica, Fear Factory, and KISS to name but a few.

Josh further elaborated, "We wrote 30 songs for a ten-song record. We've been writing songs since November of last year, and we really molded it into something really great. We're very excited and actually pretty anxious to get home."

