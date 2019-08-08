BUCKCHERRY Vocalist JOSH TODD - "There's A Reason Why I'm Sober"; Video Interview

Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D open up about the challenges, memories, and future of Buckcherry in this episode of Getting Under The Skin. A brief excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Josh reflects on the past two decades of touring: "I literally have no friends because I've been touring for 20 years. I don't have friends. I've got this guy (Stevie D). This guy's my only friend."

In live news, Buckcherry's next show is August 9th in Neptune City, NJ at The Headliner Night Club. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.



