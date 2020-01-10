BUCKCHERRY & WIFISFUNERAL Join Forces On "Crazy Bitch" Remix Collaboration; New Single Available Now; Visualizer Streaming

Today, Buckcherry, along with Emo rapper and XXL Magazine "Freshman Class" alumni wifisfuneral (ALAMO) announce the release of a newly re-imagined, fully remixed version of the 4X Platinum smash, "Crazy Bitch".

Listen and download here, watch a visualizer below, and shop for new "Crazy Bitch" merchandise here.

Originally released as part of Buckcherry's comeback album, 15, success quickly followed "Crazy Bitch," along with its controversial, X-rated video. The song went on to earn Buckcherry its first Grammy nomination and continues to be a weekly mainstay recurrent on US radio.

An original member of the Members Only hip-hop collective (a group created by XXXTentacion and Ski Mask The Slump God), rapper wifisfuneral has amassed over 315 million streams in the US and released six mixtapes to date including 2019's Conn3ct3d (a joint project with Robb Bank$). wifisfuneral recently released "Peace Sign," a new song featuring YBN Nahmir and has previously collaborated with the likes of Lil Skies, Jay Critch, and Ugly God.

The 2020 version "Crazy Bitch" was produced by Joe "The Butcher" Nicolo (from the Butcher Bros. team) in collaboration with Tyler Nicolo and Buckcherry guitarist, Stevie D. Joe Nicolo and the Butcher Bros. have been nominated 13 times by The Recording Academy and have won nine Grammys to date. They have worked with an array of awe-inspiring artists that include Nine Inch Nails, The Rolling Stones, NAS, and many more. Joe Nicolo also served as co-founder of Ruffhouse Records (Fugees, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean).

Josh Todd from Buckcherry comments, "From the birth of 'Crazy Bitch,' it came to me as a hip-hop track and that being said, I always wanted to do a collaboration with a hip-hop artist. Wifisfuneral is super talented and after sifting through potential featured artists he was our first choice and was down for the cause."

wifisfuneral offers, "It's really relatable. I mean…haven't we ALL dealt with a crazy one somewhere along the way?!"