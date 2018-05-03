BUDDY GUY's The Blues Is Alive And Well Album To Include Guest Appearances From JEFF BECK, MICK JAGGER, KEITH RICHARDS

Fresh off the heels of a thrilling performance for the closing of NYC’s B.B. Kings Blues Club and Grill, multi-Grammy Award winning blues icon Buddy Guy announces the upcoming release of his brand new studio album, The Blues Is Alive And Well.

Set for a June 15th release on Silvertone/RCA Records, The Blues Is Alive And Well features guest appearances by Mick Jagger on “You Did The Crime,” Keith Richards & Jeff Beck on “Cognac,” and James Bay on “Blue No More.” Grammy Award winning producer/songwriter and longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge produced the album.

The Blues Is Alive And Well is the follow-up to Guy’s 2015 critically acclaimed album Born To Play Guitar, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Blues Album charts. The album marked Guy’s fifth #1 album on the chart and twelfth Top 10 Billboard Blues album.

In his quest to keep the genre vital, Guy chats about the origin of southern blues and performs on David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, airing May 4th.

The Blues Is Alive And Well tracklisting:

"A Few Good Years"

"Guilty As Charged"

"Cognac" (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)

"The Blues Is Alive And Well"

"Bad Day"

"Blue No More" (featuring James Bay)

"Whiskey For Sale"

"You Did The Crime" (featuring Mick Jagger)

"Old Fashioned"

"When My Day Comes"

"Nine Below Zero"

"Ooh Daddy"

"Somebody Up There"

"End Of The Line"

The recipient of the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Buddy Guy’s incredible career spans over 50 years with just as many albums released. Career highlights include 7 Grammy Awards, 37 Blues Music Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, NARM Chairman’s Award for Sustained Creative Achievement, Billboard Music Awards' Century Award for distinguished artistic development, Presidential National Medal of Arts, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to name a few.

At 81 years young, Guy proves that it gets greater later as he continues to record and tour around the world with upcoming performances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 6, Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater and more (click here for full touring schedule).