BUFFALO GRILLZ To Release Martin Burger King Album In March; “Beverly Grillz 90666” Track Streaming

Martin Burger King is the new Buffalo Grillz album, recorded, mixed and mastered at Kick Recording Studio. The album tries to mix the typical north European grindcore sound of band like Nasum and Rotten Sound to the ferocity of American grindcore. The right album if you want 30 minutes of no compromise and no way to survive.

The new album will be out on March 3rd on CD, LP, Digital via Subsound Records, and tape (a very limited edition) produced by Time To Kill Records. Martin Burger King will be distributed worldwide.

Pre-orders available: CD/LP, Tape.

Tracklisting:

“GG Aulin”

“Lenny Grindvizt”

“66Seitan”

“Martin Burger King”

“Beverly Grillz 90666”

“Carne Diem”

“Fiat Factory”

“Creadle Of Findus”

“Scooby Doom”

“Fiorella Mannaiav

“Ponzio Pilates”

“Campari Sodom”

“Pus Sprengsteen”

“Le Bestie Di Santana” (Outro)

“Beverly Grillz 90666”:

(Photo - Serena Dattilo Photographer)