Bulgarian Bands Schedule Concert To Raise Money And Support For EYEHATEGOD Frontman MIKE IX WILLIAMS

As it's well known, Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams suffered serious health issues in 2016, leading him to hospitalization and urgent liver transplant. With him being an independent musician, this led to increased health expenses impossible for an underground artist to cover.

With Eyehategod being a flagman of everything sludge metal and inspiration for more than 25 years, the guys from the only Bulgarian stoner/sludge/doom/psychedelic webzine Rawk'n'Roll (online since 2004) gathered forces with leading acts from the local scene, heavily influenced by Mike and his music in order to support his fight for new life.

On January 15th in club Mixtape 5 in Sofia, bands including Bloodrush, Corecom, Feedbacker, Muddy, The Flying Detachment and Upyr will gather forces for one special show. All the incomes from the gig will be transferred to Mike IX Williams' account. It is expected more bands to take part in the concert and different activities and artists to be added to the bill. Make sure to follow the event in Facebook at this location in order to learn every new detail for the concert.

"We realize very well that the amount expected to be gathered from this show is just a tiny piece of the whole sum needed for Mike's further treatment. We just hope that by putting this concert we could light a spark and provoke more activities like this not only in Bulgaria but also in various places around the world. Yes, we know that there are many people and artists in difficult situations even here in our own country, so maybe many would ask why taking this cause. The main reason is that we are all fans of Mike IX Williams, Eyehategod and the NOLA scene. And while we've been hugely inspired by Mike's music for so many years, now we want to give some of this energy back. So, help us to support one of our heroes by coming to the show or just go to his crowdfunding campaign page and donate", say the guys from Rawk'n'Roll.

Rawk'n'Roll is also a DIY promoter for five years now and they organized the first and only Eyehatogod gig in Bulgaria on June 12th, 2015.

More info to follow soon.

(Top photo - Mike Williams with part of the Rawk'n'Roll team after the Sofia gig)