Bulgaria’s VELIAN Announce Godless Debut

Bulgarian “dark metal” band Velian will release their debut full-length album, titled Godless, on January 19th, 2019. Velian's style is a mix of power and melodic death metal with a touch of gothic darkness. Ten original compositions are included in the release and they all refer to one general concept.

Recordings were made at the band’s own studio and the audio production (mixing and mastering) is done by Constantine Gentchev (Phyx) from MIG7 Studio.

The cover art was created by Mirko Stanchev (Illogical Conversions):

Tracklisting:

“Silent Assassin”

“Fireflies”

“Broken”

“Godless”

“The Darkness Within”

“Maiden Of Stone”

“Spirits”

“Burning Halo”

“Building Cages”

“In The Name Of Power”

“Godless”: