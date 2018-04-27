BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Announce Fall US Tour

Bullet For My Valentine have announced a fall US tour in support of their forthcoming album Gravity. The fall Gravity tour kicks off on September 13th in Kansas City and wraps up on October 16th in Las Vegas. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans is underway at this location. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 4th, at 10 AM, local time. Each ticket purchased online for any of the US dates on Gravity tour will include a copy of Bullet For My Valentine's new album, Gravity.

Fall dates:

September

13 - Kansas City, MO - Harrah's

15 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth

18 - St. Louis, MO - The Paegant

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

27 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

October

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall

4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

7 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

9 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

* Festival

Gravity will be released on June 29th. Pre-order here. Fans who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of unreleased album track "Piece Of Me," along with "Over It". A music video for the first single, "Over It", can be seen below.

Gravity marks BFMV's first album release under the Search And Destroy/ Spinefarm Records banner. It aptly sees the band rewriting its own future - finding new ways to invent heavy noise and remaining unshackled by the legacy that comes with being masters of its trade. The four musicians have stretched their creative wings like never before, delicately balancing film score electronica and icy synths in their trademark hellfire of hard rock.

With drummer Jason Bowld joining founding members, singer/guitarist Matt Tuck and fellow axeman Michael "Padge" Paget, along with bassist Jamie Mathias, who has been a part of the Bullet story since 2015, this is a band reborn.

"Over It" video:

"Over It" lyric video:

BFMV will be touring with fiery dedication as they hit the US throughout April, May, and June, before playing second to headline on the Friday of Download (UK) Festival - their first home-turf festival performance in five years. The band will then appear at European summer festivals and venues before traveling to Japan for the Summersonic event.

Tour dates (with Trivium, Toothgrinder unless noted):

April

28 - Sunrise, FL - Ft. Rock Festival*

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May

1 - Knoxville, TN - The International

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - WNOR/FM99 Lunatic Luau*

6 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

8 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

10 - Portland, ME - Aura

11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

12 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza#

18 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

19 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range*

* - Festival Date

# - No Trivium