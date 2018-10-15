BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - "Don't Need You" Guitar Playthrough Video; Deluxe Edition Of Gravity Announced

Matt and Padge from Bullet For My Valentine recently stopped by the Guitar World studio to play through their song "Don't Need You", which appears on the band's most recent album Gravity. Check it out:

Additionally, Bullet For My Valentine will release a digital deluxe version of current studio album, Gravity, on October 26th. Pre-orders are live at this location.

This deluxe offering includes the standard 11 original album tracks, plus these new songs: "Breaking Out" and "Crawling", a spectacular cover of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive", "Letting You Go" (Zardonic Remix), and three piano versions of fan favorites "Breathe Underwater", "The Very Last Time", and "Under Again". This very special format is finished with a live version of "Don't Need You", recorded at the band's headlining performance at Brixton Academy in 2016.

Matt further elaborates, "We're stoked to announce that we're about to release a deluxe version of our latest album Gravity! It features many new tracks not on the original release and a crushing version of the Imagine Dragons' anthem 'Radioactive'. Make sure you pre-order your copy now! Thank you."

Tracklisting:

"Leap Of Faith"

"Over It"

"Letting You Go"

"Not Dead Yet"

"The Very Last Time"

"Piece Of Me"

"Under Again"

"Gravity"

"Coma"

"Don't Need You"

"Breathe Underwater"

"Breaking Out"

"Crawling"

"Radioactive" (Imagine Dragons Cover)

"Letting You Go" (Zardonic Remix)

"Breathe Underwater" (Piano Version)

"The Very Last Time" (Piano Version)

"Under Again" (Piano Version)

"Don't Need You" (Live From Brixton Academy 12/10/16)