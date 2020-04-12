BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Entire Resurrection Fest 2016 Show Streaming; Pro-Shot Video

The clip below features Bullet For My Valentine playing at Resurrection Fest on July 9th, 2016 in Viveiro, Spain. The pro-shot footage was uploaded this weekend by festival organizers.

The setlist was as follows:

"No Way Out"

"Your Betrayal"

"4 Words (To Choke Upon)"

"You Want a Battle? (Here's a War)"

"The Last Fight"

- Drum Solo -

"Raising Hell"

"Scream Aim Fire"

"Venom"

"The Poison"

"Alone"

"Worthless"

"Tears Don't Fall"

"Waking The Demon"