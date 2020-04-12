BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Entire Resurrection Fest 2016 Show Streaming; Pro-Shot Video
April 12, 2020, an hour ago
The clip below features Bullet For My Valentine playing at Resurrection Fest on July 9th, 2016 in Viveiro, Spain. The pro-shot footage was uploaded this weekend by festival organizers.
The setlist was as follows:
"No Way Out"
"Your Betrayal"
"4 Words (To Choke Upon)"
"You Want a Battle? (Here's a War)"
"The Last Fight"
- Drum Solo -
"Raising Hell"
"Scream Aim Fire"
"Venom"
"The Poison"
"Alone"
"Worthless"
"Tears Don't Fall"
"Waking The Demon"