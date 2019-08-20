BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Frontman MATT TUCK - "'4 Words (To Choke Upon)' Really Set The Tone For Our Career; It Has Never Left The Setlist"

In the clip below, Matt Tuck from Bullet For My Valentine opens up on Rock Sound and tells the stories behind "4 Words To Choke Upon", "Your Betrayal", "You Want A Battle? (Here's A War)" and "Over It" from the band's catalogue From early ambitions to channeling painful memories and experimenting with new sounds live, the frontman guides you through some key moments in BFMV history.

Bullet For My Valentine recently released a music video for their new single, "Piece Of Me". The track is featured on the band's latest album, Gravity, released last summer. A deluxe digital edition of the album is available now. Watch the new video below:

