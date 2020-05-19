BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Frontman MATT TUCK On New Album - "It's Pretty Brutal; It Couldn't Be More Of A Contrast With Gravity In A Ferocious Style"

James Wilson-Taylor at Rock Sound recently caught up with Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck via Zoom. Tuck reflects on the recent tenth anniversary of BFMV's Fever album and why it opened up the band to a wider audience. Plus, he reveals how the sessions have progressed on the band's highly anticipated new album, the follow up to 2018's Gravity. He also looks back on the band's recent touring highlights, including their tiny secret set at Reading Festival 2019.

On the sound of the new album:



"It's pretty brutal, to be honest. It couldn't be more of a contrast with Gravity in a ferocious style. It's very technical. I don't know why. You've just gotta go with what you wanna go with. As a band, as a musician, as a songwriter, you've just gotta go with what's floating your boat, and this time around the heavy stuff is just coming out in masses. The riffs are crushing. There's probably 60 percent aggressive vocals, 40 percent clean, which is a ratio we've never really dabbled with before. It's very heavy, it's very technical. For the Bullet fans out there that kind of like that side of this band, it's very cool and very exciting. It feels good."

The clip below features Bullet For My Valentine playing at Resurrection Fest on July 9th, 2016 in Viveiro, Spain. The pro-shot footage was uploaded by festival organizers.

The setlist was as follows:

"No Way Out"

"Your Betrayal"

"4 Words (To Choke Upon)"

"You Want a Battle? (Here's a War)"

"The Last Fight"

- Drum Solo -

"Raising Hell"

"Scream Aim Fire"

"Venom"

"The Poison"

"Alone"

"Worthless"

"Tears Don't Fall"

"Waking The Demon"