BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Release Gravity Album "Making Of" Video Part 1
June 22, 2018, an hour ago
Bullet For My Valentine have released the first in a series of "making of" videos for their new album, Gravity, out on June 29th. Pre-order here, and watch the clip below.
Gravity marks BFMV's first album release under the Search And Destroy/ Spinefarm Records banner. It aptly sees the band rewriting its own future - finding new ways to invent heavy noise and remaining unshackled by the legacy that comes with being masters of its trade. The four musicians have stretched their creative wings like never before, delicately balancing film score electronica and icy synths in their trademark hellfire of hard rock.
Tracklisting:
"Leap Of Faith"
"Over It"
"Letting You Go"
"Not Dead Yet"
"The Very Last Time"
"Piece Of Me"
"Under Again"
"Gravity"
"Coma"
"Don’t Need You"
"Breathe Underwater"
"Making of" Part 1:
"Letting You Go" video:
"Over It" video:
"Over It" lyric video:
Bullet For My Valentine have announced a fall US tour in support of Gravity. The fall Gravity tour kicks off on September 13th in Kansas City and wraps up on October 16th in Las Vegas. Special guests will be announced at a later date.
September
13 - Kansas City, MO - Harrah's
15 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth
18 - St. Louis, MO - The Paegant
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
27 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
October
2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
3 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall
4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
7 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit
9 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom
10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues