BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Release "Letting You Go" Music Video

Bullet For My Valentine have released a video for the new single "Letting You Go", featured on the band's new album Gravity, out on June 29th. Pre-order here, and watch the clip below:

Gravity marks BFMV's first album release under the Search And Destroy/ Spinefarm Records banner. It aptly sees the band rewriting its own future - finding new ways to invent heavy noise and remaining unshackled by the legacy that comes with being masters of its trade. The four musicians have stretched their creative wings like never before, delicately balancing film score electronica and icy synths in their trademark hellfire of hard rock.

With drummer Jason Bowld joining founding members, singer/guitarist Matt Tuck and fellow axeman Michael "Padge" Paget, along with bassist Jamie Mathias, who has been a part of the Bullet story since 2015, this is a band reborn.

"Over It" video:

"Over It" lyric video:

Bullet For My Valentine have announced a fall US tour in support of Gravity. The fall Gravity tour kicks off on September 13th in Kansas City and wraps up on October 16th in Las Vegas. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

September

13 - Kansas City, MO - Harrah's

15 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth

18 - St. Louis, MO - The Paegant

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

27 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

October

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall

4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

7 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

9 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues