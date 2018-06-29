BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Release New Album Today, Streaming New Song "Under Again"

Bullet For My Valentine will release their new album, Gravity, today (June 29th) via Search & Destroy/Spinefarm Records. They are now streaming the new song "Under Again".

BFMV will be joined by We Came As Romans and Bad Omens on the September and October dates, which runs from September 13th through October 16th. The band will also appear at two premiere fall festivals - RiotFest in September in Chicago and Aftershock on October in Sacramento.

Every ticket purchased online for any of the US dates on the upcoming fall tour will include a copy of Gravity. Go here for additional details and to buy tickets.

BFMV will be connecting directly with their faithful fanbase on release date and beyond. They will participate in a Q&A session with fans on Twitter on Friday, June 29th. A Facebook Live Q&A session is planned for next week. Fans can tune in and watch the band's performance at Vainstream in Germany on Saturday, June 30th, as it will be livestreamed via Facebook.

Also, the band will be meeting fans and signing copies of their new album Gravity at four UK-based HMV stores. Access to all events will be restricted to customers who order a Gravity + event bundle here.

Please note that photography restrictions may apply and that the band will only be signing copies of their new album.

HMV Signing Events:

July

2 - HMV 363 London, Oxford Street @ 6PM (Doors open: 5:30PM)

3 - HMV Newcastle @ 5:30PM

4 - HMV Birmingham bullring @ 5:30PM

5 - HMV Cardiff @ 5:30PM

BFMV will also perform live at the London, Oxford Street event at 6 PM sharp. Please arrive in good time to collect your bundle order.

Gravity marks BFMV's first album release under the Search And Destroy/ Spinefarm Records banner. It aptly sees the band rewriting its own future - finding new ways to invent heavy noise and remaining unshackled by the legacy that comes with being masters of its trade. The four musicians have stretched their creative wings like never before, delicately balancing film score electronica and icy synths in their trademark hellfire of hard rock.

Tracklisting:

"Leap Of Faith"

"Over It"

"Letting You Go"

"Not Dead Yet"

"The Very Last Time"

"Piece Of Me"

"Under Again"

"Gravity"

"Coma"

"Don’t Need You"

"Breathe Underwater"

"Making of" Part 1:

"Letting You Go" video:

"Over It" video:

"Over It" lyric video: