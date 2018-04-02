BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Over It"; New Album Due For June Release

Welsh bashers Bullet For My Valentine have released an official lyric video for "Over It", taken from their forthcoming album, Gravity, due for release on June 29th. "Over It" premiered on BBC Radio 1's Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter on April 1st.

Bullet For My Valentine recently issued the following lineup news:

"In the spirit of starting a fresh chapter for Bullet For My Valentine, we wanted to clarify the Bullet For My Valentine drummer situation. As most of you know, Jason Bowld has been in the hot seat since November 2015, playing every show we’ve done since then - killing it every single night. Jase has been a big part of making the last cycle for us our most enjoyable and successful yet, from the live shows through to the writing and recording sessions for Don’t Need You last year.

"With that said, we’d like to officially welcome Jason to Bullet For My Valentine as our permanent drummer. Since initially filling in for Moose in 2015, Jase has cemented himself as an integral member of the Bullet family, and you guys are going to be blown away with what he’s brought to the new record.

"We’d like to place on record our thanks for everything that Michael “Moose” Thomas has given to Bullet throughout his time in the band, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.

"Please join us in welcoming Jase to the fold, as I know he’d like to thank you guys for all the support and love you guys have given him over the last 2 years. We’ll see you guys in 2018. It’s going to be a big one."