BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Reveal More Details For Upcoming Gravity Album

Bullet For My Valentine will release their new album, Gravity, on June 29th. A lyric video for the first single, "Over It", can be seen below.

Gravity marks BFMV's first album release under the Search And Destroy/ Spinefarm Records banner. It aptly sees the band rewriting its own future - finding new ways to invent heavy noise and remaining unshackled by the legacy that comes with being masters of its trade. The four musicians have stretched their creative wings like never before, delicately balancing film score electronica and icy synths in their trademark hellfire of hard rock.

With drummer Jason Bowld joining founding members, singer/guitarist Matt Tuck and fellow axeman Michael "Padge" Paget, along with bassist Jamie Mathias, who has been a part of the Bullet story since 2015, this is a band reborn.

BFMV will be touring with fiery dedication as they hit the US throughout April, May, and June, before playing second to headline on the Friday of Download (UK) Festival - their first home-turf festival performance in five years. The band will then appear at European summer festivals and venues before traveling to Japan for the Summersonic event.

Tour dates (with Trivium, Toothgrinder unless noted):

April

28 - Sunrise, FL - Ft. Rock Festival*

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May

1 - Knoxville, TN - The International

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - WNOR/FM99 Lunatic Luau*

6 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

8 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

10 - Portland, ME - Aura

11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

12 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza#

18 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

19 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range*

* - Festival Date

# - No Trivium