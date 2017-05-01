BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE To Release Live From Brixton: Chapter Two On CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, Vinyl In July; “Her Voice Resides” Live Video Streaming

Bullet For My Valentine have released an official live video for “Her Voice Resides”, taken from the forthcoming release Live From Brixton: Chapter Two, available on July 28th.

The last two nights of Bullet For My Valentine’s 2016 UK tour took place at Brixton Academy, with the second night seeing BFMV playing their debut album The Poison in full on its tenth anniversary year.

Both shows were captured by Live Here Now, and are set for release as Bullet For My Valentine Live From Brixton: Chapter Two. Nights One and Two are both available on Limited Edition Double CDs. Plus Deluxe 2xDVD and Blu-ray editions (include both evenings’ performances). Finally, Night Two: Performing The Poison in its entirety also available on triple red LP (available in fall 2017). All formats are available across specially-priced bundles.

Along with the chance to pre-order the new recording, BFMV’s store page includes a limited edition print featuring artwork from the release, signed by Bullet For My Valentine, and the limited edition Box Set (available this fall) including the full range of album and video formats, a 12 × 12 art print, exclusive photobook and a signed and named certificate.

Every fan that pre-orders Live From Brixton: Chapter Two will receive “Her Voice Resides” to download, instantly. Pre-orders and more details at this location. Watch “Her Voice Resides” below: