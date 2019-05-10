BULLET Release "Speed And Attack" Live Video And Digital Single

Swedish metal band, Bullet, release a new digital single and live video today. The song "Speed And Attack" (live) is taken from the forthcoming live album, Live.

The band says: "A great opening live song that really works to get the audience into headbanging mode! This is one of our faster tracks... heavily NWOBHM influenced! The video is recorded at our hometown for the release party of the Dust To Gold album. Stretch your neck and get ready for the 'Speed And Attack'."

Bullet Live will be available on Steamhammer/SPV from July 5 as a 2-CD digipak, double vinyl album, digital and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Uprising"

"Storm Of Blades"

"Riding High"

"Turn It Up Loud"

"Dusk Til Dawn"

"Dust To Gold"

"Rambling Man"

"Bang Your Head"

"Hammer Down"

CD2

"Speed And Attack"

"Ain’t Enough"

"Rolling Home"

"Heading For The Top"

"Stay Wild"

"Fuel The Fire"

"Highway Love"

"The Rebels Return"

"Bite The Bullet"