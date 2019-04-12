BULLET To Release Live Album In July; Details Revealed

Unique selling points are easy to find when it comes to Swedish act, Bullet. The most remarkable feature of the five-piece surrounding vocalist Hell Hofer and guitarist Hampus Klang is obvious: Bullet combine classic and contemporary heavy metal arrangements with the true values of their genre and a passion that is hard to find elsewhere.

“There aren’t many bands these days that have what should be obvious: a wall of Marshalls, long hair, an old tour bus, and who play 100% live without using backing tracks or stuff like that,” explains Hampus Klang, together with Hofer not only one of the group’s creative minds but, also one of its founder members. And what better way to present the one and only true rock’n’roll philosophy than a live album?

Because when it comes to that decisive spark which never fails to turn metal fans into Bullet enthusiasts, all that Klang, Hofer, Alexander Lyrbo (guitar), Gustav Hector (bass) and Gustav Hjortsjö (drums) need to do is enter the stage and really let rip. That’s when the band ignites that inferno which has wrecked countless clubs, halls and festival stages - musically speaking, of course. To document how the band’s wild shows sound - recorded for posterity - their first live release will be out soon under the succinct title Live. The reasons for this straightforward moniker are obvious: Bullet don’t require spectacular marketing concepts, they impress with their sheer talent.

Anybody who’s heard their studio albums is familiar with the breakneck pace and energy of their songs. On Bullet Live, these strengths are fuelled by additional adrenalin and have been condensed into a best-of mix of their most memorable moments. The result is a double album featuring 18 Bullet songs that leave nothing to be desired. Klang: “Bullet Live consists of 18 original numbers, no covers. It´s a mix of all our previous tracks since the first minialbum in 2003. These are our live favourites from the many years on the road, including five songs from our most recent album Dust To Gold, which really satisfied both us and the fans.”

Bullet Live will be available on Steamhammer/SPV from July 5 as a 2-CD digipak, double vinyl album, digital and stream.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Uprising"

"Storm Of Blades"

"Riding High"

"Turn It Up Loud"

"Dusk Til Dawn"

"Dust To Gold"

"Rambling Man"

"Bang Your Head"

"Hammer Down"

CD2

"Speed And Attack"

"Ain’t Enough"

"Rolling Home"

"Heading For The Top"

"Stay Wild"

"Fuel The Fire"

"Highway Love"

"The Rebels Return"

"Bite The Bullet"