BULLETBOYS - Reunited Original Lineup Performs Live From Monsters Of Rock Cruise Studios; Video

On Saturday, May 23, the reunited original lineup of BulletBoys performed a set live on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise Facebook page. You can watch the full performance below.

The original, platinum-selling BulletBoys lineup - Marq Torien, Mick Sweda, Lonnie Vencent and Jimmy D’Anda - returned on December 30, 2019 with a sold-out show at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA. It was the first time in nine years that the original lineup performed.

