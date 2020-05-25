BULLETBOYS - Reunited Original Lineup Performs Live From Monsters Of Rock Cruise Studios; Video

May 25, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock bulletboys

BULLETBOYS - Reunited Original Lineup Performs Live From Monsters Of Rock Cruise Studios; Video

On Saturday, May 23, the reunited original lineup of BulletBoys performed a set live on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise Facebook page. You can watch the full performance below.

The original, platinum-selling BulletBoys lineup -  Marq Torien, Mick Sweda, Lonnie Vencent and Jimmy D’Anda - returned on December 30, 2019 with a sold-out show at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA. It was the first time in nine years that the original lineup performed.



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Featured Video

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

Latest Reviews