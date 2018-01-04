BULLETBOYS To Release From Out Of The Skies Album In March; "D-Evil" Music Video Streaming

Hollywood rockers BulletBoys are back with their new album, From Out Of The Skies, out on March 23rd. The album will be available on CD/LP/MP3. Pre-order the new album here. A special limited edition clear 180g gatefold vinyl edition is available here (limited to 100 copies worldwide).

A video for the new single "D-Evil" featuring guest vocals from Jesse Hughes of Eagles Of Death Metal can be seen below. Of the song, vocalist, guitarist, and founding member Marq Torien says, "Jesse and I had an instant bond when we met and he did an outstanding job collaborating on the song with his vocals a welcome contribution."

From Out Of The Skies was recorded at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606. "Writing and recording From Out Of The Skies was a humbling experience and recording this unpredictable album at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 was unbelievable and magical. Dave Grohl's music got me through a very difficult time, so from day one I knew that we were in the right home to record. I was privileged enough to use one of Dave's acoustic guitars to record with along with a hand picked drum set by Taylor Hawkins. I appreciate the opportunity to record there," says Torien.

BulletBoys began as a collection of talented musicians from high profile bands such as King Kobra and Ratt. Using their credentials, they were able to quickly capture the attention of music fans around the world while front man Marq Torien emerged as one of the most underrated vocalists of the era.

BulletBoys formed in 1988 at the very peak of the Los Angeles glam metal movement. With record companies constantly searching for new talent, they possessed a pedigree that most bands would kill for. Unlike the other glam rockers of the day, the BulletBoys were more hard rock and blues fusion than pure hair metal. Thanks to comparisons to the likes of Aerosmith and especially Van Halen, talent scouts came running and the band quickly received their first major label contract.

Tracklisting:

"Apocolypto"

"D-Evil"

"From out of the Skies"

"Hi-Fi Drive By"

"Losing End Again"

"Whatcha Don't"

"P.R.A.B."

"Sucker Punch"

"Switchblade Butterfly"

"Once Upon A Crime"

"D-Evil" video:

Lineup:

Marq Torien - Vocals & Lead Guitar

Nick Rozz - Guitar

Chad MacDonald - Bass

Joaquin Revuelta - Drums