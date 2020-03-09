BULLETS AND OCTANE - Riot Riot Rock N Roll Album Details Revealed

US hard rock band, Bullets And Octane, have announced the release of their new full length album, Riot Riot Rock N Roll, worldwide physically and digitally on April 24 via Bad MoFo Records/Cargo Records UK. The new single and music video for the first single, "Ain’t Gonna Be Your Dog", co-written with ex-Buckcherry guitarist Keith Nelson, will be available on March 20.

Riot Riot Rock N Roll is the follow-up to 2018's Waking Up Dead. The new album can be pre-ordered here.

Bullets And Octane did extensive touring for Waking Up Dead that included five European tours and a US tour. Opening slots for CKY and festival appearances at Malmo Festival in Sweden and Call Of The Wild in the UK helped build an already rabid fan base.

During the time on the road the band wrote the new album, Riot Riot Rock N Roll, of which guitarist Felipe Rodrigo says, “This is the heaviest and best Bullets album to date."

Riot Riot Rock N Roll is an energetic, take no prisoners rock and roll album with 10 new tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Riot Riot Rock N Roll"

"Ain’t Gonna Be Your Dog"

"The Devil"

"Give Me A Reason"

"As The Bombs Fall"

"Addicted To Outrage"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Chaos"

"Rooftop Tears"

"Lost Crazy Psycho"

Bullets And Octane lineup:

Gene Louis - vocals

Felipe Rodrigo - guitar, backing vocals

Zachary Kibbee - bass, backing vocals

Jonny Udell - drums