BUN SCOTT - Sandwich Bun Tribute To AC/DC Legend Up For Grabs

A Perth woman is giving away a piece of Perth culture in the form of a giant bread bun, reports PerthNow.

“Bun Scott” is a two-metre-tall polystyrene tribute to homegrown AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, created for Perth Festival’s insanely popular Highway To Hell event in February. Complete with lettuce, tomato, cheese, ham and a creepy-looking smile sculpture took pride of place next to a stage during the festival.

But, two months on, the owner has found little use for a sculpture of an enormous sandwich. Pascale Giorgi, who was commissioned to build the sculpture by Perth Festival said she spent six weeks perfecting the oversized sanga but had decided it was time to part ways with Bun Scott.

“Unfortunately it's very big, and I don't have enough space to keep it. And I'd prefer someone who loves it to have it and appreciate it,” she said. “I'm looking for a home for this very special sculpture made for the Highway to Hell Festival. Bun Scott could be yours!”

Read the full story at PerthNow.com.

(Bun Scott photo - Pascale Giorgi/Freo Massive/Facebook)