BURDEN OF GRIEF Release "Killing Spree" Music Video

June 18, 2018, an hour ago

Kassel, Germany-based melodic thrash/death metal band Burden Of Grief have released a video for "Killing Spree", featured on the band's Eye Of The Storm album. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Inception" (Intro)
"Eye Of The Storm"
"The Angel"
"Broken"
"Wolf Moon"
"Killing Spree"
"Breathe One's Last"
"A Dying Breed"
"Maze Of Absurdity"
"Zero Gravity"
"The Funeral Cortege"

"Killing Spree" video:

"Wolf Moon" video:



