BURDEN OF GRIEF Release "Killing Spree" Music Video

Kassel, Germany-based melodic thrash/death metal band Burden Of Grief have released a video for "Killing Spree", featured on the band's Eye Of The Storm album. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Inception" (Intro)

"Eye Of The Storm"

"The Angel"

"Broken"

"Wolf Moon"

"Killing Spree"

"Breathe One's Last"

"A Dying Breed"

"Maze Of Absurdity"

"Zero Gravity"

"The Funeral Cortege"

"Killing Spree" video:

"Wolf Moon" video: