BURIAL INVOCATION Stream New Song "Phantasmagoric Transcendence"

Burial Invocation from Turkey are set to unleash their debut full-length album, Abiogenesis. ﻿After years of silence the band has returned with a new lineup and five lumbering tracks of subhuman death metal.

Abiogenesis will be available July 6th on limited edition vinyl, with CD and digital release dates set for August 17th via Dark Descent Records. The album track "Phantasmogoric Transcendence" is streaming via the YouTube clip below.

Burial Invocation exploded onto the underground scene in 2010 with their debut EP, Rituals Of The Grotesque. Coincidentally, this was the first release under the newly-formed Dark Descent Records banner. The initial pressing of this CD sold out quickly as the band's brand of doomy, crypt-dwelling death metal was as infectious as it was blistering.

Mixing elements of Finnish death metal among other influences, Burial Invocation followed up the debut EP the next year on a split 7" with Japan's Anatomia. This split, also released on Dark Descent Records, quickly sold out. The band eventually followed these releases with some live appearances including the initial version of Copenhagen's legendary Kill Town Death Fest.

In the years since, the band was inactive as members pursued other projects and interests. There were rumblings from the band including small European tour runs and we were largely left to wonder what happened to Burial Invocation?

In 2017, the fires were lit once more as the band were said to be working on a new album. Once again under the Dark Descent Records banner (vinyl via long-time ally Me Saco Un Ojo), Abiogenesis sees this Turkish crew reign once more. No longer will we be left wondering... Burial Invocation has returned and the wait has been well worth it.

Tracklisting:

"Revival"

"Abiogenesis"

"Visions Of The Hereafter"

"Phantasmagoric Transcendence"

"Tenebrous Horizons"