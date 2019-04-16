BURIAL REMAINS Featuring FLESHCRAWL Vocalist Announce Full-Length Debut Trinity Of Deception

Old-school death metal band Burial Remains have announced their debut full-length will be released July 12th via Transcending Obscurity Records.

One of the most promising old school death metal bands with members of Fleshcrawl, Grim Fate, etc. give us their debut full length titled Trinity Of Deception. Mixed and mastered by Jonny Pettersson of Wombbath, Heads For The Dead and more, with guest vocals by none other than Ralf Hauber of Revel In Flesh, Heads For The Dead, this is one death metal release that will send out shock waves in the underground. With phenomenal artwork from Mortuus Art of Sadistik Forest fame, every little aspect of this release has been taken care of by known professionals. Musically, this is a devastating slab of old school death metal that is worthy of being mentioned alongside the genre's greats such as Carnage, Dismember, Entombed and Grave, with the difference being that these guys are faster, hungrier, and play with maniacal energy. It's a breath of fresh air when most bands are trying to play safe and these guys are just rampaging through everything in their path.

Tracklisting:

“Crucifixion Of The Vanquished”

“They Crawl”

“Trinity Of Deception”

“March Of The Undead”

“Burn With Me”

“Days Of Dread”

“Tormentor”

