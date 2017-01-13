BURIAL RITUAL Release “New Order Rising” Single

Wisconsin based death metal unit Burial Ritual have released a new single titled “New Order Rising”. The track is streaming below. Download the track on iTunes.

Burial Ritual comments on the single and more: "‘New Order Rising’ is our next step forward. We strive to make enjoyable, old school inspired songs with our own unique flavor, and this new single accomplishes that. We're very happy to have it set the tone for the next album."





Burial Ritual is in the studio working on the follow up to Genocidal Theory and wanted to kick off 2017 as heavy as possible with some new tunes for everyone to enjoy. This is just the beginning of what’s to come from Burial Ritual so make sure to keep an eye out for more.